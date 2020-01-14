Le Havre will be screened tomorrow at Spazju Kreattiv Cine­ma, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 7.30pm.

Marcel Marx, a former artist, abandons his ambitions to become a shoeblack in Le Havre, France. He leads a peaceful life until he meets an immigrant child from Africa, Idrissa, and decides to help him by offering him a room in his house.

While his wife Arletty gets sick, he has to face again the human indifference. His only weapons are his innate optimism and his neighbour’s solidarity.

The screening is a collaboration between Alliance Française de Malte Mediterranée and Spazju Kreattiv supported by the French Embassy and Institut Français.

The film is rated PG and is in Franch with English subtitles. For tickets and a trailer, www.kreattivita.org.