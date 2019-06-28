The charade surrounding the proliferation of gaudy fuel stations in local ODZ areas shows no signs of abating. Following the replacement of a two-pump kerbside fuel station in Burmarrad with a 1,700 square-metre one located on the outskirts of the former hamlet, on flimsy grounds to say the least, a second glaring case has hogged the headlines, involving a one-pump kerbside fuel station in Pjazza Savina in Victoria and another 3,000-square-metre ODZ parcel in Birżebbuġa.

Needless to say – in what has become a well-versed parody – the latter would involve the development of ancillary facilities, including a valeting garage, a vulcaniser, tyre services, a car wash, a mechanic’s garage and, inevitably, a snack bar.

The applicant seems quite dextrous when it comes to horse-trading given that he had made an 11th-hour attempt way back in February to have his Birżebbuġa ODZ plans approved by the planning watchdog. Here he claimed that what he was proposing was in actual fact a relocation and not the development of a new fuel station.

Oil-stained rocks at Slugs’ Bay, as found in June 2019.

At the time he was shown the door by the upper echelons of the planning watchdog. They denounced such last-ditch antics by the applicant, who has just bought the licence for the midget Victoria fuel station.

The attempt was not without its merits, however, given that he was probably advised that ODZ areas can only house fuel station relocations and not novel ones – a point underscored even by the case officer. Even prior to last February’s forlorn attempt, the same applicant had proposed the relocation of the Victoria pump to a site in Xagħra, which was also rejected by the planning watchdog.

One augurs that what’s good for the goose (Xagħra) is also valid for the gander (Birżebbuġa), especially when one considers that the earmarked ODZ site is less than one kilometre away from an existing fuel station and that the wider Birżebbuġa area is bearing the brunt of unbridled industrial development at Ħal Far. As Minister José Herrera rightly chimed in, it is highly insensitive for such planning applications to be submitted when the current fuel stations policy is being rehashed.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) did not mince its words when submitting its representations for the planning application, stressing the fact that the conduct of an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) does not mitigate all the anticipated negative impacts of a development, least of all the encroachment on ODZ land.

This might sound like a moot point but applicants facing an uphill struggle to get permits normally resort to insisting that an EIA study be conducted. They do so with the understanding that the findings of this EIA – which they themselves have financed – would serve as fodder for their cannons.

The one-pump kerbside fuel station in Victoria.

Still vivid in my mind are the melodramatic images of entrepreneur Anġlu Xuereb, doyen of AX Holdings, carting into a prime-time TV programme discussion hosted by Lou Bondi with stashes of the Verdala golf course EIA, denouncing the prohibitive cost of such studies only to end up with cold feet. In the same vein, the applicant is pledging to plant a number of indigenous trees so as to address the visual impact – a measure which once again is ineffectual when it comes to ODZ land uptake.

The vandalism at Slugs’ Bay

The recent preposterous vandalism at Slugs’ Bay, along the easternmost extremity of l-Aħrax peninsula in Mellieħa, has gobsmacked many for the unadulterated egoism that such a dastardly act represents.

Initially, some speculated that the profuse oil dabbing the rocks could actually have been washed ashore from the sea and that no individual was responsible for the despoilment. It soon emerged, however, that the human element was indeed involved given that the implements to daub the rocks, such as brushes and an oil can, were retrieved from the site by those sent to comb the area.

The sobering aspect of the whole sordid affair is that the ‘do-nothing’ approach is probably the most judicious in such a circumstance. The remediation of the situation would entail bringing in large-scale equipment to disperse the oil over a large footprint by deploying high pressures and temperatures.

Although it would do away with the unsightly black, sullied rocks, this would result in a more severe environmental impact from the heavy machinery on the remote site and the larger footprint contaminated by oil.

No stone should be left unturned in trying to apprehend the culprit and an exemplary harsh sentence should be meted out to act as a fitting deterrent for prospective vandals.

