Amid the grandeur of parliamentary theatrics and political rallies where impassioned speeches echo and political landscapes come to life, there exists a quieter realm, concealed from the limelight. In unassuming rooms, beneath the veneer of ceremony, the exercise of policymaking occurs.

Here, conversations unfold in hushed tones and decisions, profound or mild in their impact, take shape with a subtlety that belies their significance. It is in this nuanced space that I, as the president of the Nationalist Party’s Equal Opportunities Forum (FOIPN), have found myself navigating the delicate balance between my progressive outlook and the socially conservative perception of the party I form part of.

As I reflect on three years at the helm of FOIPN, the paradoxes and intricacies of my political journey come to the forefront. In a party often labelled and seen as a ‘conservative bastion’, my role as an advocate for diversity and inclusion has, at times, raised eyebrows and sparked conversations. While, on most days, I’m more than willing to engage in these conversations it fascinates me how most people assume that ‘liberal’ ideas cannot coexist along with the PN’s principles or identity.

A fundamental error that’s made here is in viewing the PN exclusively as a ‘conservative’ party when, in reality, for the better part of the last 60 years, the PN has identified Christian Democratic values as the foundation of its ideology. While the PN often adopts conservative stances, this doesn’t inherently categorise the party as exclusively conservative.

Christian Democracy transcends the bounds of traditional conservatism, encapsulating a dedication to societal progress and a firm belief in the principles of a democracy that accommodates social justice and embraces a broader spectrum of perspectives. In a nutshell, flexibility in pursuit of a more inclusive political message is not only vital for the PN’s own self-preservation but entirely consistent with its own identity.

This sentiment has been echoed by a number of veterans, most recently by Mario de Marco at the Nationalist Party’s general council, where he aligned Christian Democracy with a centrist position that engages seriously with the centre-left’s concerns regarding social reform, emancipation and solidarity.

Similar to de Marco, I too used my last general council speech in June 2023 to denounce populism, not because I believe that the PN or, least of all, its current leadership is populist, but the temptation to recur to populism - at the expense of minorities and in the pursuit of electoral success – will always exist. And being aware that such a temptation exists is the first step in dismantling it.

I have observed and been part of a centralised effort by the current [PN] party leadership to adopt a kinder, more socially aware political message

Of course, there have been flirtations with populism in the past (more often by individuals, rather than the party itself) but the reality is that, for the past years, I have observed and been part of a centralised effort by the current party leadership to adopt a kinder, more socially aware political message within which most people - irrespective of their gender identity, ability, race, sexual orientation or faith - can feel represented and included.

And it’s within this context that FOIPN has been given room to work. Together with my colleagues, we have made it our top priority to serve as a bridge between various minorities and the PN. Could the PN do and be better? Without a doubt, our strength as a forum lies in the diversity of thought and experience we, as members, collectively bring to the table coupled with our ability to discuss, listen and work as a team.

Our work has often meant numerous private meetings and discussions with candidates, elected officials and activists. In these meetings we attempt to address and make sense of any uncertainties relating to issues at times deemed thorny.

This, of course, follows the forum’s own consultation exercise with civil society, organisations and concerned persons. Through this exercise, and in communication with party officials, we attempt to shape the party’s policy through reports, policy papers and dialogue, in an effort to remain relevant to an ever-changing society.

As I maintain time and time again, what we do as FOIPN is not only motivated by our own convictions and beliefs but also with the ultimate goal of helping the PN towards electoral success.

If the last three years have taught me anything, it’s that, while laws and statutes can often be passed through simple majorities, the cultural shift those same laws are intended to bring about requires far more time and much wider consensus.

With this in mind, I’ve learnt that not only are assumptions boring but the best point of departure for any aspiring changemaker is acknowledging most persons’ ability to evolve and change by time.

Jamie Vella is president of the Nationalist Party’s Equal Opportunities Forum.