For the past few days there has been considerable focus on the Identity Malta decision to refuse a residence permit to at least 22 children of third country national (TCN) parents working in Malta. Press conferences have been given, petitions have been signed, money has been gathered and public outcry has been fierce at a time when our institutions are already under fire and perceived as ineffective, inept or both.

The authorities would have us believe that the basis for the “removal” of these children is their best interests, as their parents are unable to provide a “decent standard of living”. The definition for that seems to be assessed purely in financial terms. Identity Malta clarifies that “disposable income must not be lower than the at-risk-of-poverty benchmark established in the Statistics on Income and Living Conditions Survey (EU SILC)”.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the number of people living in households with a national equivalised income below the at-risk-of-poverty line (€8,868) was 78,685 and the minimum wage as of January 2019 is €9,455.68. However, the Times of Malta (December 17) reports that for expatriate workers the threshold they are required to earn is a minimum of €19,000 a year, as well as €3,800 extra for each child.

Michael Falzon, the minister responsible for children’s rights, is cited as saying that he “insisted that the policy was not discriminatory and that it was in the children’s best interest that the State didn’t allow them to live in poverty. These rules are there to protect children rather than harm them.”

We should be honest enough to call it out as the by-product of exploitation

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli also “insists that these decisions are in the best interests of the children and the policy is there to protect children from living in poverty”.

We can all do the math – how many Maltese children are living with parents who cannot provide this “decent standard of living”?

So does this basic minimum standard of living apply to all children? Will Maltese children whose parents fail to earn this threshold amount also be penalised? How? Will these children also be removed from their families? For a country declaring itself on the forefront of civil liberties (!) this just doesn’t make sense at all.

Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli has appealed for greater sensitivity towards migrant workers and their children, reminding authorities that engaging such workers was essential to our economy and industry must include due consideration of their families.

Minister for Education and Employment Evarist Bartolo rightly said that what the children needed was a higher and more stable income for their families but neglected to extend this to all children and to tackle any issue of responsibility to ensure fair and adequate wages.

Does the Human Rights Directorate and Integration have nothing to say on this issue when its remit focuses on combating discrimination and promoting integration? Or do they – along with the authorities – believe that at least 22 children, some as young as two, should be removed from their families in the name of ‘best interests’?

It is ironic that just as we have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the authorities have vaunted a long-awaited child protection act imminently coming into force, child protection is cast aside for economic reasons. To add insult to injury, a fundamental principle of the new law affirms the child’s need for stability. One can only begin to imagine the trauma caused to these children threatened with deportation, losing their parents, their new friends and the Maltese life they have adapted to, and how they must be watching the clock ticking, with dread.

In 2017, the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, and the Committee on the Rights of the Child jointly is­sued a comment on State obligations regarding the human rights of children in the context of international migration (Joint general comment no. 4 (2017) and no. 23 (2017).

True, Malta hasn’t ratified the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers and Members of their Families but it is bound by the UN CRC, and our State is obliged to at least take notice of its work: “Financial and material poverty, or conditions directly and uniquely attributable to such poverty, should never be the sole justification for removing a child from parental care...” (para 30).

Please don’t insult our intelligence by claiming this action is an attempt to protect these children. Unless we have a completely dissonant understanding of the meaning of child protection, we should be honest enough to call it out as the by-product of exploitation actively encouraged to nurture and enlarge our local economy.

If we truly believe in children’s rights and practise child protection principles we would be outraged at the violation of the UN CRC (Article 9). If we so desperately require TCNs to work in Malta – and we do – then we should insist that those who represent us treat all children in this country equally, ensuring their right to stay with a loving, caring family, if they have one.

Ruth Farrugia is an advocate and senior lecturer, and Coordinator of the University of Malta’s Human Rights Programme.