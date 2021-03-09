An innovative double-disc concept album, composed by Alfred Farrugia and Mauro Farrugia, featuring Lent and Holy Week compositions for wind and percussion ensembles, has been launched.

Apart from traditional band funeral marches, pensieri funebri, elegies and nocturnes, Lux et Tenebrae brings forward to the 21st century the genre of musica funebre, by creatively breaking the boundaries to a more contemporary idiom, including through the participation of għana folk singer Jesmond Galea ‘il-Kalora’ and the internationally-renowned Maltese mezzo soprano Clare Ghigo.

The album was recorded remotely between July and December 2020 and features 48 musicians. It also marks the first release of the new records label mfmusic.mt.

Lux et Tenebrae can be bought on CD or digital MP3 format from www.mfmusic.mt. It can also be purchased by sending an e-mail to progettfunebri@gmail.com or by calling on 7925 9752 or 7991 5233.

One may also look up the Facebook page of the new record label.