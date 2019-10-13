Even though we are still enjoying the extended summer weather, our closets are calling for the season’s newest wardrobe essentials.

One need not worry, as the latest autumn/winter clothing and accessory trends, direct off the catwalk, are available in the boutiques at Sicilia Outlet Village.

One can get all the new season’s must-haves, like those worn by the world’s fashion icons, but without breaking the bank.

Key wardrobe staples for her include masculine-cut outerwear and suits, miniskirts and shorts and are available from top Italian and international luxury labels, as well as from contemporary and casual wear brands and other stores at the shopping village.

Some of the season’s top fashion trends are genuine and eco leather, the classic tartan, animal prints and a riot of sequined and glittery party wear.

Some of the most popular accessories include micro bags and over-the-knee boots, oversized sunglasses, combat boots, wide-brim hats and big belts.

Men’s fashion is also full of leather this season: trench coats, shirts and even overalls. Formal coats are making a comeback this season, as are parkas, for men wanting a more practical item. As to sweaters, knitwear is big this season, with modern styling and new textures and designs.

Today, in addition to the ‘Happy Weekend’ event, with up to 50 per cent off outlet prices on selected items in participating stores, the village will also be showcasing the Cantine Florio and Duca di Salaparuta, one of Sicily’s oldest wine producers particularly famous for its Marsala wine.

A food and wine trail will be created along the village boulevards, where participants can sample wines, accompanied by fine foods prepared by eateries, for a harvest-inspired experience.

The Cantine Florio and Duca di Salaparuta and their sommeliers will be providing wine-tasting sessions, paired with finger foods prepared by the eateries in the village: three concurrent sessions from 12.30pm to 2.30 pm for lunch wine tastings andthree sessions from 3pm to 4.30 pm for tasting after-dinner/dessert wines.

With a fun-packed children’s calendar, there’s always something going on for the little ones at Sicilia Outlet Village. Following the fun farm and vintage-inspired fairground, to be held on October 19 and 20, there’ll be a Play Circus featuring circus-themed shows, displays and colourful attractions with music, games and a small stage, where young guests can take part.

Other family-oriented events are the upcoming sports days. The first event, in collaboration with the Italian Track & Field Federation (FIDAL), is being held on October 20. Children who are enrolled in various local sports associations in Malta will be meeting up for a day of athletics-based educational activities and taking part in mini sprint and endurance running sessions.

On October 27 Sicilia Outlet Village will be showcasing tennis. In collaboration with the Italian Tennis Federation (FIT), mini tennis courts will be set up at the village for children aged five to 11.

To celebrate its affinity with sport, the village will also be offering special promotions for athletes and sports enthusiasts, as well as for fashionistas who love to mix and match sportswear with classic clothing between October 19 and 27. There will be discounts of up to 50 per cent in participating stores carrying sportswear lines.