Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising an introductory course on communicating using Maltese sign language, starting on September 27. All lectures will be held on Wednesdays from 4 to 6pm at the Campus Hub, Block ‘O’, Level 5, University of Malta, Msida, and the course will run until December.

Participants will learn basic vocabulary and the grammar of Maltese sign language, including dates and numbers, and how to communicate on topics related to emotions, family, education, clothes, food, animals and so forth. By the end of the course, the participants should be able to communicate with deaf people in Malta at a basic level.

The course is open to the public, and is aimed at anyone keen on learning the fundamentals of Maltese sign language.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, or e-mail: maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt, or visit this website.