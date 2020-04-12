A seven-week crash course on gifted education will be delivered via the Zoom platform by Warren Zammit, an European Council of High Ability (ECHA) specialist.

The course starts on April 21 at 3pm, and each session will be an hour long.

This course is free and will give participants the opportunity to delve further in the field of gifted education.

Organised by Creolabs as part of its School of Invention, this is the first in a series of distant-learning courses it is planning on various topics related to education and innovation.

Those interested to register and to acquire the course programme should send an e-mail to warren.zammit@creolabs.com.mt. Registrations are open till noon on Friday, April 17.

www.creolabs.com.mt