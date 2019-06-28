Sunset, a 2018 Hungarian historical drama film directed by László Nemes, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The film is set in Budapest in 1913. Írisz (newcomer Juli Jakab) has boarded a train to Budapest; she tells people she has a dream of working as a milliner in her late parents’ legendary hat-making shop.

However, as soon as she arrives it transpires that she has a different motive – her brother, who worked there, has gone missing, and she begins an investigative journey deep into the dark underbelly of Hungary’s turbulent society that is churning itself to the brink of World War I.

Sunset will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Wednesday at 7.30pm. There will be additional screenings on July 7 at 8pm, July 12 at 7.30pm, July 16 at 7.30pm and July 20 at 5.30pm. To watch its trailer visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/sunset/. For tickets, visit https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=Sunset.