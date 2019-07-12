Malta BNI de Redin Chapter is organising a meeting between a delegation of Chinese businesswomen from Shanghai’s Women Federation and female entrepreneurs in Malta on Friday at the Alexandra Hotel, Paceville.

The 90-minute meeting, which starts at 9am, will address topics such as cultural difficulties women encounter when starting their own business and best practices to promote women entrepreneurship or to facilitate their startups.

Prior to the abovementioned meeting, the BNI de Redin Chapter will hold its weekly meeting at 7am. Visitors are also invited to attend this meeting to start to understand how BNI functions and what opportunities BNI offers in Malta and abroad.

Persons wishing to attend either or both meetings are to e-mail BNI member Viviana Premazzi of Global Mindset Development at viviana@gmdmalta.com by noon on Wednesday. Places are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Shanghai delegation will be accompanied by GY Academy, who are coordinating their meetings in Malta.

BNI has five chapters in Malta, in Sliema, Mrieħel, St Paul’s Bay, Valletta and Paceville, which meet on a weekly basis. Over the years more than 9,500 chapters have been set up in over 70 countries, and has helped hundreds of women entrepreneurs to expand and grow their business in other countries as well, whether they were just a start-up or an already recognised business.

www.bni.com