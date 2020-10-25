Launched over 50 years ago, Athenaeum Spa at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard, is reopening its doors this month, pro­mising a world of relaxation like no other on the island.

Its state-of-the-art facilities include a thermal Vitality Suite, home to a Vitality Pool, heated marble beds, sauna and steam room, nail bar, seven treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and terrace, an indoor pool with a jacuzzi and a large outdoor pool.

Holistic health is the goal, and it all starts with natural ingredients. Salts, honey, oils and botanicals are used in treatments tailored to each guest’s needs. To this end, the spa has partnered with ESPA, the world-renowned, luxury skincare brand whose products offer a deeply cleansing, rejuvenating and sensorial experience.

“Partnering with ESPA has given us the opportunity to offer luxury products and thera­pies that make the most of all-natural ingredients and Maltese healing traditions,” Adrian Attard, Corinthia Palace’s gene­ral manager, says.

“ESPA is housed in deluxe spas across the world, and Athenaeum now joins Corinthia’s portfolio alongside the flagship ESPA Life at Corinthia London, Royal Spa at Corinthia Budapest and The Spa at Corinthia Lisbon.”

True to its roots, the Mediterranean features strongly in the reinvented spa’s architecture, design and décor. Every step, every sight, every treatment is imbued with authentic Maltese character.

The spa’s vision was realised by esteemed designers Goddard Littlefair, the firm behind many leading spas and hotels across the world, including Gleneagles in Scotland, Portland House in London and Corinthia’s own landmark hotel in London. Together with Malta-based Quality Pro­jects, the team produced a cele­bration of Corinthia Palace’s architectural grandeur.

“Our designers hit the nail on the head and delivered a meticu­lously balanced experience for our visitors,” Attard continues. “The spa is flooded in Malta’s warm, natural light, evoking a sense of inner calm and sere­nity. From grand columns and archways to Mediterranean herbs in the garden, the result is a seamless indoor-outdoor experience that radiates local culture and artisanal flair.”

While welcoming visitors, Athenaeum Spa is taking extensive health and safety measures to protect all visitors and employees given the current times. Guests can rest assured that they will be in the safe, healing and therapeutic hands of trained professionals.

All they need to do is switch off their phone, soak up the atmosphere and let themselves be pampered.

For more information on Corinthia Palace or Athenaeum Spa, visit www.corinthia.com/palace, @corinthia­palace on Twitter, @CorinthiaPalaceHotel and @athenaeumspamt on Facebook and @corinthiapalace and @athenaeum.spa on Instagram.