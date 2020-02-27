Manuel Pace, 87, a resident at the Mellieħa home for the elderly, creates wonderful miniature models using matchsticks. The secret to old age, he says, is to remain active.

It was a huge blow when Manuel’s wife, Beatrice, passed away in 2000. He loved her profoundly and the house felt so empty without her.

“My life turned upside down. All of a sudden I was on my own,” he says.

Manuel Pace (left) holding his pride and joy: a brooch he created as a gift for his late wife Beatrice, seen in the photos above.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1958, lived in Fleur-de-Lys, where they brought up their four daughters. However, Manuel is originally from Ħamrun.

A few months after his wife passed away, his eldest daughter Antoinette, who is a nun and lives in Rome, asked her father to visit her. After spending 20 days with her, Manuel returned home, only to find that life was quite monotonous.

Every day, his other daughters, Margaret, Diane and Jacqueline, took good care of Manuel, cooking his meals and giving him their undivided attention. Every Sunday, he was invited over for lunch and spent most of the day with them.

But loneliness would creep in each time he returned home.

Two years later, Manuel suffered a heart attack. Following surgery, his children, who live in Mellieħa, decided to move him to the Mellieħa home, run by CareMalta, where he would be able to receive constant care and attention.

A replica of the home’s chapel.

“I loved my wife dearly and I missed having her around me. Faith, love, respect, humility and sincerity have been strong pillars throughout my life,” says the grandfather of five and great-grandfather of three.

“Thanks to these values, my life has been a happy one, despite its ups and downs. I do not like today’s modern way of life. Widespread disrespect and insincerity are a by-product of progress,” he adds.

One day, while looking at the façade of his house, Manuel, who inherited his father’s dexterity, decided to make a replica of it using plywood and matches. He took the measurements, drew a sketch and worked everything out proportionally.

He slowly started collecting matches. After a while, his neighbour started supplying him with matches.

Very patiently and precisely, applying glue to every single match and then sticking it on to the plywood, Manuel painstakingly built the façade of his house – complete with balconies, windows, garage doors, a staircase in the middle, a main door, gates in the front garden and a lantern.

Some of Manuel Pace’s matchstick models, featuring the façades of the Mellieħa parish church.

Manuel’s father, an engineer by profession, was a skilled man who ran a small business in Marsa. From a young age, Manuel would help him in his workshop, doing odd jobs. This turned him into the clever mathematician and model maker he is today.

“I’ve always wanted to remain active,” says Manuel, whose room features a few of his favourite models – the chapel and façade of the residential home, Mellieħa parish church, a Maltese dgħajsa, a Maltese balcony and three Stations from the Way of the Cross.

He also created models of Sydney’s Opera House, the old Upper Barrakka lift, the Tower of London, the ferry from Sliema to Marsamxett, which in the 1950s crossed from Valletta to Senglea and Vittoriosa, and the façade of the Mellieħa Band Club.

But his favourite work of art is a silver filigree brooch he created from scratch, his very first present to his dear wife in 1965.

“She loved it, as it was the first gift I crafted especially for her. She wore it many times,” reminisces Manuel, who wears a locket with a picture of his wife round his neck.

An avid reader of Maltese novels, he has also developed a keen interest in the history and daily life of Mellieħa and the story of the Knights in Malta.

“Life is what you make it. My strong faith and a passion for my hobby make me a happier man. Mellieħa has become my home,” he says.

CareMalta’s Mellieħa home for the elderly.

A Maltese dgħajsa.