The rescheduled hybrid 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, continues this week with its virtual series Viva Verdi!

This audiovisual project, held in lieu of the festival’s usual operatic production, presents operatic scenes from four of the best-loved operas by Giuseppe Verdi.

After La Traviata, Otello and Rigoletto streamed in July, comes the turn of La Forza del Destino.

One of Verdi’s most memorable scores includes two dramatic and breathtaking numbers for the protagonist Leonora, linked by the very sinister Fate motive which introduces both.

Leonora, disguised as a man, seeks solace and forgiveness at the friar’s convent, where she plans to take refuge and spend the rest of her life as a hermit to make amends for her transgressions.

In Pace, pace mio Dio, she emerges from her cave, untidy and distressed, praying for the peace that continues to elude her and for the peaceful release of death, while also admitting her impossible love for Alvaro.

The performance features soprano Andriana Yordanova and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra led by conductor Colin Attard.

The cast includes director Denise Mulholland, film director/director of photography Matthew Muscat Drago, set artist Andrew Borg Wirth and costume designer Luke Azzopardi.

The opera will be streamed for free on the Gaulitana: A Festival of Music Facebook page on Wednesday, August 4, at 8.30pm. One can also watch the previous Verdi performances on Gaulitana’s YouTube channel.