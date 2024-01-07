Residents who live in Tower Park, on the corner of Graham Street and Milner Street, above Lombard Bank, in Sliema have been subjected to continuous blatant health-and-safety, building and parking violations, significant noise, dust and much more from the Park Hotel, opposite.

It has been left to the residents, notably under the direction of one or two active ones, to fight back and force the authorities to do their job. Only Christmas Day was quiet.

The contractors simply ignore the complaints directly from residents and, when confronted by the authority officials, most of the time revert back to their normal practice once they have left. Ironically, when the Building Construction Authority (BCA) is contacted, the alternative argument, depending on whom you speak to, is that the works are embellishment not construction!

The OHSA state that they are only concerned with worker safety. The council then refers us back to the BCA and then starts the referral merry-go-round.

Almost on a daily basis the BCA is called and complaints are made. An inspector does turn up, however, despite promises, after leaving, his comments are ignored.

Sand, tiles and concrete almost daily are emptied down a chute which ends up in a skip not covered as required by law. Bits fly onto the road and the dust is significant. Windows and balconies are full of dust despite cleaning almost daily.

Stones and rubble strewn on scaffolding with torn hoarding.

In fact, when several residents approached the person who is supervising work, he clearly appears not to understand, let alone speak any English, and uses only two choice words in response: “F*** off.” The rest of the workers are from third-world countries. Most of the residents are retired and elderly and do not deserve such language.

Several weeks ago, sheets, towels, bedding, sofa cushions and cloths were taken outside onto the road and dumped by the entrance to the bank and Tower Park. Hundreds of cockroaches came out and flooded the entrance and road. The previous week, the mayor had visited the site to be greeted by rats.

Most of the time, there are skips outside the Park Hotel, uncovered. A refuse lorry on the opposite side under our flats is used for crunching aluminium sections; the noise is simply both continuous and very loud. For large parts of the day, the lorry either blocks the road, our garage for 14 cars and the space specified for bank deliveries.

According to the Sliema council, no permits had been issued since December 22. So why do the council and the police not take action when they are sent images of this lawlessness on a daily basis?

The Lombard Bank premises manager has made formal complaints to the BCA, the council and the police. He insisted the police visit and three officers turned up a few days ago but, based on past practice, the contractor reverted back to normal practice the day after.

The lorry broke a ‘disabled’ orange bollard outside Tower Park put there by the council for our disabled residents and, when asked to replace, there was abuse! The road outside is now in a filthy state and many of the paving stones broken. Who pays for their replacement?

Uncovered skips

And that is not all – first the Astra Hotel and, now, over the last week, the Sciantusi block is being demolished. There is a lack of lights at night and scaffolding workers do not use the appropriate safety equipment.

Contacting the BCA was a continuous exercise. When work stated on the Sciantusi block without finishing scaffolding and proper netting tied to the scaffolding, one of the residents opposite heard stones and debris flying in her balcony, hitting the glass doors as well.

The architect for Sciantusi was twice contacted and promised that scaffolding and netting would be added to the appropriate levels before any work was undertaken. Guess what – nothing happened and, a few days ago, stones were raining down onto the pavements, road, bank premises and flats facing Tower Park in Milner Street.

So, we are faced with this on-going diminishing quality of life as those involved in these projects simply ignore the law and enforcement is weak.

Once it is clear that residents suffer and the law is abused, officials should stop all works and issue fines.

This situation is also having a detrimental impact on the health of residents. Architects should be censured for not ensuring the law is observed and in failing to do their jobs properly. Do we have to wait until someone is hurt from falling debris before any action is taken?

Louis Naudi

What more can be done, especially as no one wants to take responsibility and hold the contractors and other officials accountable? Joining with others such as FAA and the Sliema Residents Groups, who campaign against the diminishing quality of life in Sliema, and the use of legal options may be the only answer.

Louis Naudi is the administrator of Tower Park and resident in Tower Park.