Three experts will offer unique insights about the way our minds work in an online discussion on neuroscience organised by ĊineXjenza, in collaboration with the Malta Neuroscience Network.

The human brain frequently makes guest appearances in films. Trying to unlock the secrets of the brain is an intriguing plot device for many film-makers, with topics ranging from neural enhancement to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI). But how scientifically accurate are these films? And could science fiction become science fact?

The guest speakers are linguistics researcher Albert Gatt from the University of Malta, who specialises in psychology and computer science; Árni Kristjánsson, who received his PhD from Harvard University in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Sunčica Zdravković, a psychology professor who has a PhD in vision science from Rutgers, the US.

During the event, each speaker will give a short virtual presentation that will include their favourite ‘brain-on-film’ moments, and what the films got right or wrong.

This will be followed by an open discussion on Zoom, during which audience members will be able to share their reactions and ask questions.

ĊineXjenza is supported by the STEAM project. It is run by the S-Cubed and the Malta Chamber of Scientists with the support of Spazju Kreattiv.

The event, titled The Human Brain on Film, will take place on Tuesday at 7pm. To register for the event, log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-human-brain-on-film-tickets-142901581477. Registration is free of charge.