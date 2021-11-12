The public is invited to a live lecture at 6.30 pm on Thursday, November 18, about art related to pandemics.

The horrors of the coronovirus pandemic have, just as in previous centuries, been a source of inspiration to countless artists. In contrast to the altarpieces and the secular paintings of the plague and previous epidemics, our pandemic has led to an outpouring of remarkable street art.

Lecturer James Grant

This lecture looks at the fascinating similarities and differences in pandemic artistic output over the centuries. It also looks at how such art can provide great comfort and consolation.

The lecturer, James Grant, is a retired country doctor with a lifetime of working in the NHS both in hospitals and in rural practice. He is passionate about all aspects of medicine, its history, and its relationship to art and artists.

For more information and registration, please contact Nicole Stilon at membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.

‘The Triumph of Death’ by Pieter Breughel