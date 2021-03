Join Wess live Wednesday nights for a fun live trivia night straight from your own home!

Completely free to play and kicking off at 9.30 pm - get ready for a three-round one-hour quiz which will test all of your quizzing wits!

With 25 euros up for grabs, why not kill the boredom and win some money too!

Sign up now by logging on to: http://social.quizando.com/Wess.