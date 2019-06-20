On the occasion of the feast of St Calcedonius, the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana will open its doors to the public tomorrow from 5 to 9pm and on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

During the two days, guided tours will be organised every hour, while concerts will be held in the central courtyard, and two exhibitions with 16th century documents from the Diocesan Archives and paintings by the artist Joseph Calleja will be on display.

Visitors will also be able to participate in a treasure hunt based on the history, the building and the paintings in the Curia.

Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 10am in the chapel of Our Lady of Manresa, where the relics of St Calcidonius are venerated.

Restoration works are currently under way at the Curia premises, which was previously known as Casa Manresa. It was built by the Jesuits in the 18th century to serve as a retreat house but did so for just 17 years. Visitors will be able to admire its baroque architecture and several works of art in the refectory hall, corridors, sacristy and in the chapel.

The open weekend at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana will be held tomorrow from 5 to 9pm and on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Admission is free but donations towards the Archbishop’s Charity Fund will be appreciated. For more details, view http://thechurchinmalta.org/en/posts/79752/visit-the-archbishops-curia-during-the-open-weekend.