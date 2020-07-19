Dear brother,

We have been meaning to write since we got news of your plight, while

hoping we would not need to.

We have been thinking how to respond ever since you and your companions have been locked into an impossible situation in Malta’s Search and Rescue Area.

Being stranded at sea on a crowded boat in the summer sun with not enough food and drink is a situation we would not want anyone to go through and find hard to imagine.

We wonder about the uncertainty, the fear and the thought of your loved ones at home; if you have women and children with you, we wonder about your concerns for their well-being. You probably have a lot to keep you awake at night.

Maybe, after all the dangers you faced crossing the desert and passing through Libya, this too may feel a better option if a humane solution of this hopeless situation is found in the longer term...

We venture to say that we voice the sentiments of many other Maltese, though, sadly, we may belong to a more silent portion of the population.

We prefer to think that many others know very little about the realities you are fleeing from.

We wish you to know that many Maltese care about you and your children’s welfare, and would like to see you live the decent life you deserve, and enjoy a happy future, just the same as every one of us.

You are worthy of every respect and your dignity, like that of every human being, is undeniable.

We are a nation that prides itself on coming together in times of crisis, who are ready to go the extra mile and give all the necessary help when faced with suffering of any kind.

Many of us send money and other resources to countries in Africa and other continents, where many Maltese support local programmes in various sectors.

And yet, for some reason, if the needy find themselves here, many of us let ourselves fall into the trap of fear and mistrust.

It is true that we are a small population and that our resources are not unlimited. But we have been brought up with the attitude that when faced with suffering, we respond straight away with compassion and concrete help.

There was a time when we were informed that you were kept away from our shores because the ports were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we would have expected that now that we are returning to normality, you would be let in without delay.

We also hope that other European nations will be convinced to do their part in welcoming you, so that the burden is shared.

Their reluctance, though, will not condition our concern for your well-being or our international legal responsibilities.

We are sure that by treating you like brothers, we will be enhancing our own dignity and living up to our deepest values.

Wishing you all good things.

Anne Pace is a retired teacher and Jacqueline Grima a stay-at-home mum.