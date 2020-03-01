Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has continued to take decisive action when dealing with the different entities falling within his portfolio.

The Planning Commission as well as the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) have been shaken to the core through the nomination of veteran planner Martin Camilleri at the helm of the former, to replace Elizabeth Ellul, and through the nomination of Ramona Attard to sit on the EPRT.

The sheer deluge of ODZ permits which have been ushered through the Planning Commission in recent years as well as the fraction of permit refusals which have been overturned at the EPRT level suggest that both individuals have a tall order indeed to reinstate a veneer of credibility within the same entities.

The permissive nature of planning in recent years has also been confirmed recently in a scathing indictment of this sector delivered by the European Commission in its annual country report for Malta released earlier last week. The following is a verbatim citation from the same report:

“Data on construction permits show a remarkable increase (a trebling in the period between 2013 and 2018) in the number of dwelling approvals on virgin land. Natural area conversion into land use, including built areas, is threatening biodiversity, and can also have negative economic impacts (e.g. a loss of income from nature-oriented tourism and agriculture). High-quality land administration is key to addressing environmental concerns, but land administration appears to be of relatively modest quality in Malta.”

Environmentalists’ misgivings about ODZ provisions within the current planning regime stem from the permissive nature of the prevailing Rural Policy and Design Guidelines. The uproar over the loopholes punctuating these guidelines has been such that even the outgoing chairperson, Ellul, herself the mastermind behind such policies, admitted that the same policies need ‘tweaking’.

Camilleri’s first priority should be to solicit the finalisation of the current ODZ policy revision exercise to avoid a protracted process similar to the fuel stations policy revision (first initiated almost two years ago) and to ensure that at least some of the existing permissive provisions within the policy are pruned out.

Planning Commission deliberations on ODZ applications should be made public, in a similar fashion to Planning Board proceedings, given that the safeguard of retreating ODZ areas has become somewhat of a national priority.

Attard should ensure that the EPRT presents a receptive ear to the arguments that the ERA, Malta’s foremost environmental bulwark, fields when contesting granted permits or the proposed overturning of refused permits.

Substance should trump the legalese in the EPRT’s deliberations, given that ERA’s arguments are always rooted in sound environmental considerations.

If Camilleri and Attard have a Herculean task to reinvigorate their entities with much-needed credibility, Prof. Frank Bezzina, Dean of the University’s Faculty of Economics and recently-appointed Wasteserv chairman following the recent sacking of the previous board of directors, has a veritable mountain to climb. The waste management malaise has been left to fester for far too long on these islands, and only a clinical approach can deliver us from the rut we currently wallow in.

The waste-management infrastructure is simply not there, with a substantial number of sites operated by Wasteserv bursting at the seams.

A solid dollop of political will needs to accompany Wasterserv’s next bold steps, given that potentially bruising decisions might need to be taken, such as the introduction of gate fees at landfill sites and the installation of operational monitoring facilities (e.g. CCTV cameras) at waste sorting facilities, to reinstate public confidence in the process.

The management of municipal solid waste is not the sole source of angst for Wasteserv, given that WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment), construction and demolition waste and recycling targets have been rearing their heads for some time now.

For instance, over half of our annual construction and demolition waste (amounting to 2.2 million tons in 2017) is landfilled, stoking calls for land reclamation to be embarked upon, with Farrugia recently rightly pouring cold water on such calls by stating that land reclamation was not the ultimate panacea for managing such waste.

When February morphs into July….

The scale of the current drought our islands are experiencing cannot be gainsaid, given its unprecedented nature. In fact, the rainfall count statistics for February 2020 blow a raspberry to the popular saying ‘Frar ifawwar il-bjar’ (February fills wells to the brim), given that more rainfall actually fell during the course of July 2019 than during the last month.

Predictably, agriculture faces the brunt of such dry conditions given its dependence on seasonal rains, but so do recent afforestation projects around the islands.

The below-par monthly rainfall for the past two months, coupled with sustained winds, have jeopardised the success of such afforestation projects, especially in the absence of a regular irrigation system for the tree saplings involved.

A substantial fraction of the saplings planted on Comino have shrivelled up into a collection of leaf-denuded sticks, with the phenomenon being witnessed within other afforestation sites around the islands (such as at Ta’ Qali and L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa) as well.

Hope that the current drought will break anytime soon is thin on the ground, even though some limited rainfall is forecast for this week, and hence the authorities (Ambjent Malta, the Environment Ministry) should seriously consider coordinating a large-scale irrigation exercise at the major afforestation sites around the islands before temperatures claw their way up, to avoid a large-scale sapling mortality and a sheer collapse of the same sites.

alan.deidun@gmail.com