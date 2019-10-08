A screening of a Royal Opera production of Mozart’s 1787 opera Don Giovanni will be screened exclusively at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, today at 7.45pm and on Sunday at 4pm.

Perfectly situated between a comedy and a tragedy, this potent drama combines glorious music with an engaging story as a fascinating and seductive central character, Don Giovanni, serially seduces women until vengeance finally catches up with him.

The opera is renowned for its ever-shifting portrayals of complex characters, fast-moving action and mix of the comic and the heartfelt.

For tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.