This year, for the third consecutive year, Malta placed first with the highest number of coding events held per capita during EU Code Week. The number of events held in Malta each year has constantly increased, with 147 events in 2017, 190 events in 2018 and with the outstanding number of over 500 events in 2019.

Across Europe, EU Code Week 2019 was a record-breaking year for the initiative, with over 66,000 activities organised, about 22,000 more than in the 2018 edition.

During the event, various code-related activities are organised with the aim of increasing digital skills and knowledge through coding in a fun way.

In the Digital Education action plan the EU Commission especially encourages schools to join this initiative. The goal set by the Commission is to reach 50 per cent of all schools in Europe by 2020. Once again, Malta surpassed the 50 per cent school participation target with more than 80 per cent of local schools participating in the initiative this year.

As can be seen in the EU Code Week website, government, Church and independent schools in Malta were very busy organising coding activities, with local teachers of all levels and subjects holding various activities with their students. Plugged and unplugged activities made use of a wide range of resources, ranging from simple pen and paper to robotic kits, collaboration and learning through coding activities for people of all ages.

For the first time a local council, that of Senglea, also organised a coding event in collaboration with the Salesjani Senglea.

EU Code Week was launched in 2013 by Young Advisors for the Digital Agenda Europe and the European Commission supports it as part of its strategy for a Digital Single Market. In Malta, the event is organised and championed by the eSkills Malta Foun­dation in collaboration with relevant stakeholders ranging from large to small.

This year’s success would not have been possible without educators’ hard work and enthusiasm. Also instrumental in achieving this outstanding result was the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), Middlesex University Malta, Digi­tal Education in Malta, Digital Literacy within the Secretariat for Catholic Education (SFCE), Easypeasycoding, Robocoach, Foundation for ICT Accessibility (FITA), Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Malta Libraries, Annalise Duca and Senglea local council.

Credit also goes to the Foundation’s resources who worked very hard, starting from the middle of summer.

The next edition of EU Code Week will take place from October 10 to 25, 2020. The eSkills Malta Foundation is constantly working to attract new participants for EU Code Week.

The Foundation encourages all those interested in participating to e-mail info.eskills@eskills.org.mt.

For more information on the Code Week, visit the websites below.

Bernadette Zerafa is manager, eSkills Malta Foundation, and EU Code Week Ambassador, Malta.

https://www.facebook.com/CodeEUMalta/

https://codeweek.eu/