In May this year, Nigerian/Somalian artist Fattima Mahdi proudly paid homage to her roots with her debut release Mama, a heartfelt ode to Africa. Now she’s back, having teamed up with Maltese electronic producer Alias 1 for her second single Life, an upbeat eclectic Afro house track that seeks to provide an uplifting moment of relief from the ongoing stresses of 2020.

Born in Highbury, London, Fattima is a conscious rapper, spoken word artist and songwriter whose lyrics are underpinned by powerful social commentary. Alias 1, AKA Aiden Somers, is an up-and-coming Maltese electronic producer who regularly collaborates with a wide range of artists in addition to producing his own music.

Following recognition with a Freestyle Cypher award in 2017, Fattima has performed extensively since, including a European tour in 2019 featuring dates in Croatia, Slovenia, Malta, Italy, Norway and London.

In addition to her musical successes, Fattima boasts an impressively eclectic mix of other roles, including author, professional roller-skater, model and youth mentor.

Her message is a powerful and concise one: “There are no limits, only challenges.”

Life can be listened to on Soundcloud and Spotify.

For more information, visit www.fattimamahdi.com.