Carlo Ancelotti said he was returning to Real Madrid a “different” person after being appointed for a second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 61-year-old was chosen as the replacement for Zinedine Zidane, with Ancelotti leaving Everton after 18 months at Goodison Park.

“I want to thank the president. I’m very happy to come back here, I feel that I’m at home here,” Ancelotti said as he was unveiled at Wednesday’s news conference.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.