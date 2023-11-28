Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday backed his Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernandez to turn things around after a difficult spell.

The Spanish champions have struggled for form in recent weeks and sit fourth in La Liga after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Barcelona face a crucial Champions League group game against Porto later Tuesday, aiming to reach the knock-out rounds after two consecutive early eliminations.

Ancelotti said he had no advice to offer Xavi, whom he believes possesses the capability to get Madrid's bitter rivals back on track.

