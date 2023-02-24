Carlo Ancelotti is confident he will remain in charge of Real Madrid next season, despite his team’s eight point deficit on Barcelona at the top of La Liga, he said Friday.

Los Blancos host rivals Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Saturday, where they will try to cut the gap on the Catalans.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has not always shown patience with coaches but after the team’s 5-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win over Liverpool this week, Ancelotti was relaxed.

More details on SportsDesk.