Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti dismissed doubts about his team and tactical set-up on Tuesday after they fell to their first defeat of the season in the Madrid derby.

Los Blancos won their first six games, five in La Liga and one in the Champions League, but were comfortably beaten 3-1 by rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Metropolitano.

The loss allowed champions Barcelona to reclaim top spot in La Liga, with the Catalans in action at Mallorca later Tuesday, while Real Madrid welcome Las Palmas on Wednesday.

"I have to evaluate things with balance, equilibrium is important -- luckily in my genetics I have that," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com