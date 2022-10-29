Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is happy with the current squad and won’t look for back-up for Karim Benzema in January.

The Ballon d’Or-winning striker, who turns 35 in December, has suffered from thigh injuries this season and missed most of the club’s matches in September.

“We are not thinking about the winter window, we are not interested in it,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday, ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Girona on Sunday.

“This is the squad which will continue until the end of the season and it will not change.”

