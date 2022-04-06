Carlo Ancelotti knows better than anyone how quickly things can change at Real Madrid.

After the sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid were euphoric. They had defeated one of Europe’s elite, humiliated an economic rival, neutralised Lionel Messi and, many believed, convinced Kylian Mbappe.

They were about to win La Liga and suddenly looked contenders in the Champions League too.

Three weeks later, the advantage in the league is still intact thanks to a scruffy, albeit morale-boosting, win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. But Ancelotti’s credit has all-but evaporated.

