Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti again batted away questions about rumoured galactico signings and told his pre-match press conference on Saturday that he was happy working with the stars he had.

Real won 4-1 away to Alaves on the opening weekend of La Liga and on Sunday visit Levante, who drew their opener at Cadiz.

But many of the questions he faced were about potential signings. After a while even Ancelotti began to lose patience.

“These are personnel issues, I don’t have to talk about it here,” he said.

Ancelotti dismissed a question about the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom the coach won the Champions League and Club World Cup in a first stint at Real.

