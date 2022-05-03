Carlo Ancelotti admitted on Tuesday that Real Madrid will have to gamble if they are to come from behind to beat Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Madrid trail 4-3 after a thrilling first leg in Manchester last week as they look to pull off another comeback and reach the club’s first Champions League final since 2018.

“If we sit deep, we won’t concede 99 shots and if we get into their box they are going have a go at us but sometimes you have to take risks,” Ancelotti said in a press conference ahead of the second leg on Wednesday.

“In these games we have scored a lot — four against PSG, five against Chelsea, three against City — so we have the quality to take risks.”

Real Madrid showed resilience and fight to come from behind against both Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but Ancelotti said they will need more than just character to defeat City.

