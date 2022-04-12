Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday Real Madrid will not under-estimate Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final and dismissed Thomas Tuchel’s suggestion the tie is over.

After Madrid’s 3-1 victory against the defending champions at Stamford Bridge last week, a furious Tuchel said “no, not at the moment” when asked if the tie was still alive, although the German was more optimistic on Monday.

But Ancelotti insisted Madrid will be taking nothing for granted at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday against his former club as they try to finish the job and reach the semi-finals.

“Chelsea are here to bring the fight to us. It will be tough for them of course but they will try. Good teams never give up,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

