Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he “respects” Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain but insisted Real Madrid’s players are fully focused on the Champions League final.

Real Madrid were desperate to sign Mbappe when his contract expired this summer but the striker rejected a move to Spain, opting instead to sign a new three-year deal with PSG.

Ancelotti was asked on Tuesday if the hype surrounding Mbappe could affect his players, as Madrid look to defeat Liverpool on Saturday and win the club’s 14th European Cup.

“It’s quite clear for us what we have to think about,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta