Real Madrid will go on the attack against Liverpool this week instead of trying to protect their Champions League last 16 first leg advantage, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Holders Madrid thrashed Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in February, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scoring twice, along with an Eder Militao header, after the hosts had moved two goals ahead.

Despite their three-goal cushion, Ancelotti said his team had to focus on winning against the visitors on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the quarter-finals.

“It’s quite simple, we don’t have to make calculations, instead try to play the best that we can, try to play a game like we did in the first leg,” Ancelotti told reporters.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...