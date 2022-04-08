Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday said that Gareth Bale has written himself into the “history of the club” despite appearing set to leave at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old’s contract finishes this year, after a campaign in which he has only played four La Liga games and two Champions League matches.

But Ancelotti says that Welshman Bale will always be remembered in Madrid, where he has won four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles.

“He had problems and lately he hasn’t played, but he’s a player who has entered the history of the club with his titles and his goals,” said the Italian coach.

