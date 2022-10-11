Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that striker Karim Benzema is fit and will start for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, ahead of Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona.

Benzema will lead the attack for Madrid on Tuesday in Warsaw, where Shakhtar are playing their home matches because of the Russian war on Ukraine.

The forward missed the 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga, after featuring in two matches following his comeback from a thigh injury. Vinicius Junior may be rested, with the Clasico in mind.

