Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday it could be the “right time” to play Liverpool at Anfield after more than a decade without a win over their city rivals.

The Toffees last tasted victory against the Reds in 2010 and have not won away since 1999.

Until recent weeks the Premier League champions had looked invincible at home but they have lost their past three games on their own turf.

Ancelotti’s men are seeking a response after defeats against Fulham and leaders Manchester City, while Jurgen Klopp’s side got back to winning ways with a 2-0 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig in Budapest.

