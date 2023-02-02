Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday said the football calendar is too demanding for players.
Los Blancos play in the Club World Cup in Morocco later in February and remain in contention for the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish league title.
Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in January, with the competition taking place in Saudi Arabia.
