Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid are close to achieving “the maximum” this season as they look to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday and complete a European-Spanish double.

After winning La Liga last month with four games to spare, Madrid are now in the hunt for their fifth Champions League triumph in nine years in Paris.

It would be only the fifth time in the club’s history Real Madrid have won the Spanish league title and the European Cup in the same season.

Ancelotti has made history himself as the only manager to reach a fifth Champions League final, which seemed unlikely when he was in charge of struggling Everton in the Premier League last season.

“This year feels like a long time, it gives me vertigo thinking about being in this final,” said Ancelotti in a press conference on Friday.

