Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday that Real Madrid’s glittering history in the Champions League gives them an advantage when they face Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Madrid’s 13 European triumphs makes them the most successful club in the competition while City only appeared in the Champions League final for the first time last year, when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

“The history that Real Madrid has in this competition means a lot more to us than to our rivals,” said Ancelotti in a press conference. “That history that has grown over the years helps the players feel the weight of the shirt, a weight that is positive, not negative.”

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but said they can write a new chapter of their own.

