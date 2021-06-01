Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Everton and return to Real Madrid, reports said on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants are keen to reappoint Ancelotti as manager after making the Everton boss their No 1 choice to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Ancelotti previously coached Real between 2013 and 2015, and led the club to victory in the 2014 Champions League final against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Top journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that an agreement has almost been reached between Ancelotti and Everton to terminate his contract.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta