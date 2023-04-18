Carlo Ancelotti has warned his Real Madrid players that Chelsea will see Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash as a chance to salvage some pride from their dismal season.

Ancelotti’s side look to protect a 2-0 lead in the quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side reeling after three successive defeats.

Real are bidding to retain the Champions League crown, having knocked out then holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals en route to lifting the trophy last season.

Chelsea’s fortunes have changed dramatically in the 12 months since and they sit 11th in the Premier League, with their hopes of returning to the Champions League resting on winning the competition under interim boss Frank Lampard.

