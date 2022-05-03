Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will “probably” retire when he leaves the La Liga champions, but is prepared to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for several years.

The 62-year-old Italian became on Saturday the first coach in history to win all five of Europe’s top leagues this season with Real, who also face Manchester City on Wednesday in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

“After Real, yes, I probably stop,” Ancelotti told Prime Video in an interview partially broadcast on Tuesday.

“But if Real keep me here for 10 years, I’ll coach here for 10 years.”

