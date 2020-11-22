ANCHOVY. is a digital experience agency founded in 2013 by brothers Zak and Benji Borg, with a head office in Malta and offices in Amsterdam and Dubai servicing clients in Europe, the UAE, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

Since its inception, the company has grown into an amalgamation of a management consultancy firm and a digital creative factory, catering for the digital needs of the modern entrepreneur. The main goal of the company is to transform clients’ businesses through digital solutions, whether their aim is to increase revenue or decrease costs.

The co-founders started their journey by designing and developing applications strictly for the local market, yet they had their sights on global expansion from day one. ANCHOVY. worked hard to generate enough interest to catch the attention of prospective international clients, which led to the company being entrusted with the creation of an application for Lufthansa UAE in 2017.

“We are rebels and experimenters that work at the intersection of strategy, creative and digital to solve the biggest business challenges. The team strives to find the best solutions and we always deliver on our promises,” says Benji Borg, one of the co-founders.

“One of the company’s greatest accomplishments to date is listing the company on the Malta Stock Exchange and issuing a bond of €1 million to support future growth,” says Zak Borg.

The company was listed on the Malta Stock Exchange in 2017 and thereafter welcomed a board of directors to continue guiding it in both its local and international growth.

As the industry continued to change and evolve, so did the services that the company provides. Social media marketing, lead generation, SEO, web design, graphic design and web development were added to the list of services to create a full-service agency catering for the needs of local and international clients.

In previous years, expanding operations to overseas markets required regular travel and having a team on the ground to facilitate business development and client handling. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, the company saw those boundaries fade with international companies reaching out to prospective suppliers via online tools.

Through this shift, ANCHOVY. has observed and experienced increased openness from international clients to engage overseas suppliers. As a result, the company ventured deeper into the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets in 2020 and was also appointed as the digital partner of the new celebrity shoutout platform HalaHi. ANCHOVY. has already worked with several prominent brands in the Middle East including Al Fahim, Zabeel Ladies Club, Al Tayer and MCM.

ANCHOVY. has received instrumental support from TradeMalta in its internationalisation programme. In previous years the company received financial assistance towards travel, and this year the company will be receiving partial reimbursement for its international marketing plan.

Looking forward, ANCHOVY. aims to continue building on its successes in the UAE with plans to grow its client base in the region even further.

For more information about ANCHOVY., visit https://anchovyinc.com/

For export-related assistance, visit https://www.trademalta.org/