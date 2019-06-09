Anchovy believes that one of the best ways for business people to connect is via organising themed events, with high-quality food and drink readily at hand. Anchovy provides the opportunity for people to network, establish meaningful relationships and continues one’s learning process. Anchovy recently hosted the ‘Belvedere – A Sunset Tasting’ event – attended by 30 decision makers, the event was hosted at The Westin Dragonara Resort, proving the perfect backdrop for the occasion.

The event started off with the special guest speaker, Victor Grech, a paediatric cardiologist and president of Beating Hearts Malta, delivering a gripping speech about his experiences performing heart surgery on his patients, children. The evening then carried on with the main speech, delivered by the Moët Hennessy Brand Ambassador for Central and Southern Europe, Ted Lelekas.

Lelekas introduced the story of Belvedere. This proved highly interesting and gave the audience a great introduction to what they were about to experience. Lelekes then proceeded to show the audience the right way to taste pure Belvedere vodka, which was a truly interesting experience which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

Two new Belvedere variants were also launched at the event, which made the evening even more special. Finally delicate chocolates were served by the boutique Sunday In Scotland. Guests were full of positive feedback about the event, which will only but spur Anchovy on to creating more networking opportunities by delivering unique and entertaining experiences.