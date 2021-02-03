Caldwell VanRiper (CVR), a PR agency in the American Midwest, has chosen to partner with Malta-based agency Anchovy plc to deliver one of their most ambitious campaigns yet.

The campaign will span a number of countries and regions, with different agencies responsible for running campaigns in their designated region. Anchovy will be one of the two agencies responsible for the campaign in the UAE and Qatar. The campaign promotes one of the most-established brands worldwide in air-conditioning systems. The campaign specifically focuses on air purification with Anchovy’s main objective to raise brand awareness through paid media both digitally as well as advertising in local trade media.

Anchovy stood out to CVR for their impressive portfolio of clients, particularly in the Middle Eastern and western Asia region, and when they needed a partner to help them run campaigns in that region, Anchovy were their first choice.

“Our expertise in the region has really become one of our unique value propositions to clients. We have run massive campaigns in the region of this size for years now which makes us the right fit for this project,” Zak Borg, co-founder of Anchovy, said.

Fellow co-founder Benji Borg added: “We’ve been working closely with the CVR team to make sure that we continue to deliver amazing work. The local team is excited to be part of a global project of this scale.”

This project is one of many more ongoing in the region with Anchovy, which is setting its sights on further expansion in the coming months.

For more information on doing business in the Middle East and western Asia region, e-mail info@anchovyinc.com.