Anchovy Studios has been praised by the largest media and marketing website in Europe, The Drum, after being selected as an official finalist of The Drum Digital Advertising.

Awards Europe 2020 based on their recent digital campaign ‘#boosted’ for Dr Juice Malta.

When asked about the campaign, Anchovy said: “We partnered with influencers, not for their following but for their attitudes. We picked the freshest products. We chose the best team to work with. We created a series of videos and we reached our target.”

The main video generated over 500 000 views and 1.2 million impressions. Anchovy will now be judged by The Drum’s prestigious panel, which includes the managing director of Amazon, against eight other finalists including DHL, Ford and Sony in the video category.