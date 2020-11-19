Anchovy plc became Malta’s first-ever winner of the prestigious Lovie Award for its work on the campaign video for Dr Juice, scooping the Viral Video category of this

global industry award.

In its 10th year, the Lovie Awards recognises the elite of the European Internet community, from Europe’s top web and creative networks and content publishers, to cultural and political organisations and individual creators.



The campaign video created by Anchovy, in collaboration with Dr Juice impressed the Lovie’s technical jury that includes industry luminaries such as Soundcloud Founder Eric Wahlforss, The Sunshine Company CEO and Mel Exon, Director of Facebook AI Research.

Anchovy was established in 2013 by brothers Zak and Benji Borg with the aim of building one of Europe’s premier digital lead-generation agency.