Heritage Malta, the University of Malta and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage have signed an agreement to collaborate in the study and conservation of a rural site in Bidnija with significant archaeological potential.

Nicholas Vella from the Department of Classics and Archaeology at the University of Malta, and David Cardona, senior curator of Phoenician and Roman Sites at Heritage Malta, presented the aims behind the Olea project.

The presence of extensive buried structures in a number of fields in Bidnija was captured by ground penetrating radar (GPR) during studies being carried out as part of the Malta Survey Project. The venture involved the joint effort of the University of Ghent (Belgium), the University of Malta and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage between 2008 and 2012.

Limestone vat, probably of Roman date in a field in Bidnija. Photo: Nicholas Vella, University of Malta

These remains are believed to be those of a farm complex or villa rustica of Roman date.

The aim of the Malta Survey Project was to understand the long-term development and exploitation of the countryside in ancient times, with an emphasis on the Punic and Roman periods.

This was done mainly through a fieldwalking technique in which teams of archaeologists walked across open areas and fields, collecting artefacts such as pottery fragments from the surface.

Until 2012, more than 60,000 artefacts consisting of fragments of pottery, worked stone, tile, marble, plaster and glass were catalogued.

‘Hotspots’ with high artefact densities were identified in three fields situated around the Bidnija olive grove, which contains trees at least 1,800-years-old.

The remains of the farm complex lie below one of these fields. Preliminary studies have also indicated another buried structure in the vicinity which seems to be a sizeable underground cistern. For many years, this area has been known for the presence of archaeological remains, including a stone vat that was probably meant for storing olive oil.

1,800-year-old olive grove in Bidnija. Photo: Nicholas Vella, University of Malta

Such a project epitomises what universities should be doing: engaging with their partners in society and important national agencies in order to generate knowledge

Similar vats were discovered at the well-known Roman villa site of San Pawl Milqi located just half-a-kilometre away from Bidnija, overlooking Burmarrad village.

The Lands Authority has now transferred the title of lease of the Bidnija site to Heritage Malta to protect the buried archaeological remains and the olive grove, and to facilitate research as part of the Olea project.

University of Malta rector, Alfred Vella, said that such a project epitomises what universities should be doing: engaging with their partners in society and important national agencies to generate knowledge. He also noted the introduction of a modest sum in this year’s national budget dedicated to academic research at the University of Malta.

In an area dominated for so long by foreigners, he insisted that it was due time for local scholars to assert a national research agenda independently while drawing up external collaboration when required.

Joseph Magro Conti, Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, welcomed the unprecedented agreement where the three entities are pooling resources to address research questions about an archaeological landscape.

He declared that such projects will lead to a better working relationship between the entities. He also advocated the setting up of a formal research agenda so that the respective entities could work towards convergent aims, objectives and deliverables in a systematic manner.

Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit explained that the agency’s mission is to ensure that those elements of cultural heritage entrusted to it are protected and made accessible to the public.

However, the real added value of this mission is the ability to do research and produce information about Malta’s cultural heritage that is disseminated to society in a timely manner.

He explained that such collaborations with other entities are the way forward and more resources should be invested in support of such worthy initiatives.

An archaeologist doing ground-penetrating radar runs. Photo: Nicholas Vella, University of Malta