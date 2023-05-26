Trenching works by the Water Services Corporation have uncovered an ancient quarry that most likely dates back to the classical period, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said on Friday.

The SCH said the WSC is currently carrying out trenching works along a stretch of road between Żejtun and Marsaxlokk, which are currently being monitored due to the high incidence of known archaeological sites recorded in the area.

It is understood that the discovery was made not far from the area known as Tas-Silġ, which is home to a multi-period archaeological complex, with remains covering a period of roughly 4,000 years.

The site at one point served as a Phoenician and Punic temple to the goddess Astarte and during the Roman era was converted into a temple dedicated to the goddess Juno.

In 2021, Heritage Malta announced the discovery of a new neolithic structure at Tas-Silġ.

The SCH said it was immediately notified of the discovery by the archaeological monitor when rock-cut surfaces with visible tool marks became uncovered during the works.

Following an investigation into the features, it was discovered that the structure was an ancient quarry, with large ashlars being visibly hewn out of the rock.

“No associated material has been discovered and, thus, an accurate date cannot be attributed to this feature,” the SCH said.

“However, based on the ashlars still in situ and the overall typology of the quarry, a classical period date can be safely attributed to this exciting discovery.”

The classical period is typically associated with ancient Greece and ancient Rome.